$220,000 raised for Bustin' for Badges

We now know how much money was raised in the 4th annual Bustin' for Badges clay shoot.



Everything doubled this year as a grand total of $220,000 was raised this year.



That means, police and sheriff's departments in Midland and Odessa will each get $55,000.



They'll use that money for what they need that isn't in their budgets.



Retired officer and board president Darin Clements knows how tight budgets can get.



He said everyone that helped, shot and sponsored deserves a big thank you.



"It's a community effort to provide law enforcement to the communities we serve. They've come out, in a big way, to help us," said Clements.



Turnout was so good this year, they hope to make next year a two-day shoot and hope to raise twice as much money.



