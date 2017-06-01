Midland County librarian honored as featured speaker at ACU - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland County librarian honored as featured speaker at ACU

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
John Trischitti (Source: YouTube) John Trischitti (Source: YouTube)
A Midland County librarian honored as a featured speaker at Abilene Christian University.

John Trischitti gave a talk on illiteracy and how society can help solve it.

It was part of Ted-Talks.

The nonprofit is used to spread ideas usually in talks that are 18-minutes or less.

For Trischitti's full talk, click here

