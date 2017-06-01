Bond set for Midland doctor indicted on charges of sexual assault of a patient

One Midland doctor has been arrested on sexual assault charges following an investigation.

Mohsin Syed, 53, was arrested.

We're told back in Dec. 2016 Midland Police received a report that he had sexually assaulted a patient.

Police then sent the case to the Midland District Attorney's office for review.

That review then landed the case in front of a grand jury.

That's when the grand jury returned an indictment against Syed.

He was arrested around 3:20 p.m. this afternoon.

Midland police tell us Syed works at Medical Spa of Midland.

Bond for Syed has been set at $50,000.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.