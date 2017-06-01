2 injured in 3-vehicle accident in Midland

Two people were taken to the hospital following an accident in Midland.

The accident happened this afternoon at the intersection of North County Road 1140 and East Highway 80.

We're told a pole trailer pulled by one vehicle was turning left when the tires were hit by a Ford Super Duty.

That caused another truck to be hit by the pole trailer.

We're told injuries in this accident are not believed to be life-threatening.

