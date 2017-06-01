Midland boy among top 40 finalists at National Spelling Bee

A Midland boy was among the top 40 finalists at this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee Competition.

Srikar Chamarthi, 12, attends Abell Junior High.

This week, he took a shot at some of the nation's top spellers in Washington D.C.

Unfortunately, earlier today, he misspelled a word that cost him the competition. That word was bruneian.

Which according to dictionary.com, means a sultanate under British protection on the NW coast of Borneo.

He spelled that as "brunin."

This was his second year competing at Scripps and he says he's "taking it to the top next year."

