3 mile stretch of Highway 349 getting facelift

A three mile stretch of Highway 349 in Midland County is getting a much needed facelift.



Phase one of the project starts this Sunday and work will take place at night through Thursday.



Daytime traffic patterns will be affected, too.



Work will include the service roads, near the intersection of Highway 349 and I-20.

Eastbound traffic will use the south service road, westbound traffic will use the north service road.



Traffic on highway 349 will be reduced to two lanes for north and southbound traffic.



Phase one is expected to take about three weeks.



