Grand jury finds no criminal wrong-doing in connection with man who died while in ECSO custody

A grand jury has determined there was no criminal wrong-doing in connection with the death of a man in custody.

It all started when Ector County deputies were called out to the 17000 block of Gonzales Ave, space #6 in Gardendale back on Feb. 7, 2017, to assist Ector County Environmental Police officers, along with the Texas Comptroller's Office, regarding some recovered stolen property.

We're told David Maestas, 47, was identified as being in possession of some stolen property along with some red diesel motor fuel.

Maestas was detained in the rear of a patrol vehicle with a cage.

Authorities said Maestas wasn't handcuffed at the time of detention and was left unattended in the rear seat while deputies conducted their investigation.

Following the investigation, police said, they went back to speak with Maestas but he was found unresponsive and the rear passenger side seat belt of the patrol unit was wrapped around his neck.

According to the report, officers attempted CPR on Maestas and used an external defibrillator in an attempt to resuscitate Maestas.

Maestas was then taken to Medical Center Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy report confirmed that Maesta's death was a suicide.

