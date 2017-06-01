Presidio Port receives permit for expansion

The Presidio Port of Entry has received the Presidential Permit to begin expansion construction.

The project is supposed to widen the port by adding a lane that accommodates 18-wheelers. This can be added in either direction.

“We are most grateful to Congressman Hurd for all his assistance in making sure this was taken care of in a timely manner. This will greatly benefit our community,” Presidio Mayor John Ferguson said.

Hurd expects the expansion to not only benefit border traffic, but also the economy.

“Cross-border trade is the lifeblood of many communities in my district, including Presidio. These infrastructure improvements will create jobs, reduce arduous border wait times, and facilitate the flow of goods and services through the region,” Hurd said. “This will have a huge economic impact on the hardworking folks in Presidio and the surrounding farmers and ranchers who rely on this port of entry to feed their families. I am thrilled to see this project cross the finish line, and look forward to capitalizing on this achievement by tackling other projects in support of this trade route.”

