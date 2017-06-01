First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday.



We are expecting scattered storms to pop up in the mountains during the afternoon.



These storms should track eastward throughout this afternoon and evening.



A few of the storms could become strong to severe.



If the area does see any severe storms, the storm threats will be quarter size hail and wind gust up to 60 mph.



In addition, any storm could drop heavy rainfall.



Flooding appears to be one of the area’s main threats for today.



