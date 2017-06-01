New MISD Superintendent to make $275K

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday. We are expecting scattered storms to pop up in the mountains during the afternoon.
The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday. We are expecting scattered storms to pop up in the mountains during the afternoon.
The new Superintendent for Midland ISD was officially appointed earlier this week.
The new Superintendent for Midland ISD was officially appointed earlier this week.
Mother Nature is making her presence felt across the Permian Basin. Here are just some of the photos that you've sent in to us.
Mother Nature is making her presence felt across the Permian Basin. Here are just some of the photos that you've sent in to us.
Fire crews are responding to a tank battery fire near Notrees. Details are limited at this time but it's unknown how many tank batteries are on fire or what caused the fire to start.
Fire crews are responding to a tank battery fire near Notrees. Details are limited at this time but it's unknown how many tank batteries are on fire or what caused the fire to start.
Mother Nature is causing power problems across the city of Odessa. According to ONCOR, there are currently 748 customers without power across the city.
Mother Nature is causing power problems across the city of Odessa. According to ONCOR, there are currently 748 customers without power across the city.