New MISD Superintendent to make $275K - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

New MISD Superintendent to make $275K

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Moments after Orlando Riddick gets confirmed as MISD's Superintendent (Source: KWES) Moments after Orlando Riddick gets confirmed as MISD's Superintendent (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The new Superintendent for Midland ISD was officially appointed earlier this week. 

Today, we've learned the position comes with a salary of $275,000. 

Orlando Riddick's contract will begin July 1 of this year and ends June 30, 2020. 

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly