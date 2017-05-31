Lady broncho heading to Oklahoma

Surrounded by friends and family, Odessa High's Cashee Wynn signed to play basketball at Oklahoma Wesleyan University.

She selected Oklahoma because the coaches and the other schools she considered did not offer as much.

Cashee talked about how Odessa High Lady Broncho Basketball Coach Olivia Pyburn helped her.

She also talked about her aunt.

" They are completely awesome, they helped me through every obstacle that I came through. Coach Pyburn gave me the last two years for playing varsity and when the coach before me told me i couldn't play varsity, and I never would be able to . So I thank her so much for letting me play. Also my aunt, words cant even explain how much I would thank her, because she supported me in anything that I wanted to do, at first, I wanted to do track then I wanted to do basketball, then I went back to track. Now I'm signing with basketball. She never gave up, even if it was financial wise and we were struggling, she would always still be there , she would make it happen ." Says Cashee

Olivia Pyburn says. " It means a lot, most of these girls did not have opportunity's before I got here. So I just invested in them as well as they invested in me and I want them to be successful. To give them opportunities to go play college basketball and get an education, you know its a coaches dream."

Cashee plans to study accounting and minor in biology.

