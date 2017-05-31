SLIDESHOW: Severe Weather in the Basin - May 31, 2017 - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

SLIDESHOW: Severe Weather in the Basin - May 31, 2017

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Photo taken off of Highway 191. (Source: Alex Crabtree) Photo taken off of Highway 191. (Source: Alex Crabtree)
(KWES) -

Mother Nature is making her presence felt across the Permian Basin. 

Here are just some of the photos that you've sent in to us. 

If you have any photos you'd like to share with us, you can do so by clicking here or uploading them through the Stormtracker 9 Weather app. 

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly