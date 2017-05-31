Firefighters responding to tank battery fire near Notrees - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

Fire crews are responding to a tank battery fire near Notrees.

Details are limited at this time but it's unknown how many tank batteries are on fire or what caused the fire to start.

We're told the Odessa Fire Department and the West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department are headed to the scene.

We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.

