Close to 2,000 customers without power in Odessa

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Mother Nature is causing power problems across the city of Odessa.

According to ONCOR, 1,968 customers are without power in the area of 52nd Street and Grandview Avenue.

ONCOR is reporting power restoration time of 9:30 p.m.

