Former Midland County judge, 1 of 11 honored for work in and out of the courtroom

Eleven former Midland County judges were remembered on Wednesday.

‘It’s very humbling,” said Dean Rucker, former Midland County Judge (1988-2014).

One of them was Judge Rucker. Judge Rucker served on the bench from 1988-2014. His son gave a glowing speech about his father which touched on Judge Rucker’s career, a career that saw the former judge get out into the community and help with child abuse and neglect issues by helping get CASA West Texas launched.

Judge Rucker wants to see more judges impact the area more than just overseeing a case.

“We can do that in all sorts of ways. Not only our service on the bench but getting involved and out in the community. Letting people have a more intimate look at the court processes,” said Rucker.

The honored Midland County’s judges of the past but Judge Rucker had advice for those in the county’s present and future.

“Listen to people and make rulings that are fair and bring an end to the litigation that’s before the court,” said Rucker

A message that all judges took to heart.

