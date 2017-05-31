SLIDESHOW: City of Midland unveils photos of newly-renovated Was - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

SLIDESHOW: City of Midland unveils photos of newly-renovated Washington Aquatic Center

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
(Source: City of Midland/Facebook) (Source: City of Midland/Facebook)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The City of Midland has unveiled photos of the newly-renovated Washington Aquatic Center.

The city celebrated the renovation with a ribbon-cutting.

The center will open on Saturday, June 3, 2017.

Entry fee is $3 per person, children under two years of age are free.

For more information on hours of operation, click here.

