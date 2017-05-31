City of Midland says water discoloration, strong chlorine smell is possible with chlorine flush

If you live in Midland, listen up! Starting Thursday you might notice your water look and smell a little differently, it's all part of the city's annual chlorine flush.

Changes could include a stronger smell of chlorine and even a different color too. The city of Midland said it still won't affect taste and the water is still completely safe to shower in or drink.

Normally, the city of Midland uses chloramine, a combination of chlorine and ammonia to disinfect the water. For the next 30 days, ammonia is being taken out and they will only use chlorine to help clean the city's distribution lines of biofilm, a thin slimy film of bacteria.

"It's something that we found works really well to conduct in the summer, I know Odessa has already done theirs a little bit earlier this year," said Sara Bustilloz with the City of Midland. "Especially as the temperatures warm up, the biofilm has a higher chance of forming so by using this chlorine flush in the summer we can keep the system clean year-round."

The maintenance helps prevent bigger problems down the line. If you start to see yellow, rust or brown looking water, give the city of Midland a call, they'll go out there and flush out hydrants to get that water out of the system.

"There are a lot of things that we test for in the system and we'll continue to test points throughout the city to ensure that the water is safe to drink and there is chlorine all the way through the system," said Bustilloz. "Cities have been using chlorine to clean their water for many generations and it's something that keeps us from getting sick from drinking the water."

The city of Midland tells us even with the stronger chlorine smell during June the water is safe for pets, drinking, brushing teeth and making ice, there is no need to boil.

The flush will take the entire month of June. The city said it's possible some Midlanders might not even notice a change in their water.

