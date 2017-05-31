Cpl. Brandon Teneyck named Odessa Police Department officer of the month of May

Cpl. Brandon Teneyck has been named the Odessa Police Department officer of the month of May.

Cpl. Teneyck was born and raised in Idaho and served nine years for the United States Marine Corps, including five deployments.

We're told Cpl. Teneyck's assignment is to Sector 4, which includes several motels located in Southeast Odessa. Police said his sector has also been known to have multiple subjects carrying guns while conducting drug transactions.

Odessa police said in the month of May alone, Teneyck made 13 drug arrests along with seizing multiple handguns.

Teneyck said he takes pride in policing the streets of Odessa and demonstrates this through a high level of passion for serving his community.

