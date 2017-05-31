Carl's Jr. locations raising money for several charities

The 7th Annual Stars for Heroes fundraising campaign is underway at select Carl's Jr. locations.

The campaign began last week and will run through June 21, 2017.

If you want to participate, restaurant guests can donate any dollar amount of their choosing in support of military charities.

We're told for each donation, guests can receive a commemorative "I support military veterans and families" patriotic star-shaped cut-out to personalize and display in the restaurant.

The fundraiser supports several national charity partners including the Gary Sinise Foundation, Stand and Play Foundation and USA Cares.

The program has raised more than $6.5 million since its inception in 2011.



