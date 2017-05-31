Carlsbad fire dept. left behind in proposed budget

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) - The Carlsbad Fire Department requested it be given nearly $1 million in 2017-18, but it has been allocated zero of those dollars in the city proposed budget.



The Current-Argus reports (http://bit.ly/2qBmUnF) the City Council's proposed budget was approved unanimously last week. The fire department wanted money for equipment and building improvements.



The budget also gives the city's police department about half of the $2 million it requested. Approved items for the police department included communication equipment and six of the nine requested police cars.



The city approved about $45 million of the $55 million in departmental general fund requests for next year's budget.



Carlsbad Fire Chief Rick Lopez says he is optimistic the city will give the department the funding it needs in the future.



