Kids' College to begin Monday in Midland

Looking for something for the kids to do now that school is about to be out? Sign them up for Kids' College on the Midland College campus.

The college is for students who will be completing the 1st through 6th grade.

“The entire campus community looks forward to having these children in our classrooms and outside on our campus grounds,” said Brenda Cordero, associate director of Community Programs Continuing Education. “This morning, our Grounds Department has been busy getting the campus ready for the various sports classes. Large tents are being installed in the center of campus to accommodate snacks. During the last day of each session, we have special games and activities planned. Summer is always a fun time at MC!”

Session I of Kids' College is from June 5 - June 15, 2017 and Session II will be from June 19 - June 29, 2017.

Most of the activities will take place on the Midland College campus with some at the Midland Community Theatre, Sibley Learning Center and City of Midland Aquatics.

We're told most of the classes will be offered in three time slots: 12:40 p.m. - 2 p.m., 2:10 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Snack will be offered each day between 3:30 p.m. and 3:40 p.m.

Currently, online registration is still open for Session II. Only walk-in registrations are being accepted for Session I.

For more information about Kids' College, you can visit www.midland.edu/kc or call (432) 685-4518 or (432) 686-4242.

