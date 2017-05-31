Midland man killed in oilfield accident remembered

Family and friends are remembering a man killed in an oilfield accident in Midland County on Monday morning. Officials identified the man as Paul Stuart from Midland.

Friends said Stuart was a man with a smile and a laugh to light up the room.

"He had that tough love but anyone who knew him knew he had a heart of gold," said friend Celinda Hernandez. "He could light up any room with his laughter. He definitely lived life to the fullest."

Hernandez was his barber who cut his hair for almost seven years. He always came for a haircut at the Men's Den Barbershop in Midland at least once a week.

"We'd talk about everything. Sometimes he'd call me just to fix his hair because he was going to go on a date," Hernandez said. "I'm going to miss him calling me to fix his hair."

She said Stuart loved racing, his family and he loved working.

"He liked to make his money, that was his thing," she said. "His last Snapchat was he was about to go make some money for Sunday Funday."

Although it's been a few days since he's been gone, it's still hard for friends and family to face reality.

"I was really shocked. I was at the lake and I had to go to the restroom because I broke down. The first two days, it felt like I wanted to wake up," said Hernandez. "I'm praying for his family, obviously they're not going to get through it. I know it's not easy. But I know they know he's in a good place now and he's happy, I'm sure he's happy."

Celinda said Stuart was a person who was loved by many and although he's gone, his positive character and smile will never be forgotten. She will be at his visitation this weekend to make him look his best before it's time to say goodbye.

"I know that was one of his things, he wanted a nice beard, cleanup, I don't know if I'll be able to do it emotionally," she said. "But I'll do my best to fix him up one last time."

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.