No danger found following Reeves County Detention Center bomb threat

A bomb threat at Reeves County Detention Center earlier today has been investigated.

Sheriff Granado tells us no one was in danger at any time, but they took precautionary measures after getting an automated message.

The message, he said, was not completely audible, but they could hear the words "bomb threat" and decided to search the facility.

After further investigation, they found the message came from the area of Woodlands, Texas, but they didn't find any threat in the detention center.

