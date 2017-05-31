Odessa police looking for robbery suspect

An oilfield accident in Midland County turned deadly. The Midland County Sheriff's Office says one man died in the accident, which happened on Monday.
The Odessa Police Department is asking for your help to locate a robbery suspect.
Negotiators communicated with the suspect for more than two hours.
The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday. We are expecting scattered storms throughout the day and a few could be strong to marginally severe.
Hundreds of workers at the Reeves County Detention Center face losing their jobs very soon. This comes after the county and the Federal Bureau of Prisons were unable to reach an agreement on a management contract to keep the prison running.
