Odessa police looking for robbery suspect

The Odessa Police Department is asking for your help to locate a robbery suspect.

Robert Michael Navarette, 33, is believed to be in Odessa or El Paso.

He is wanted for an aggravated robbery and theft of property in connection with two convenience store robberies in Odessa and another robbery in El Paso.

Anyone with information leading to his whereabouts is asked to call Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.