First Alert Weather Day issued for Wednesday

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday.

We are expecting scattered storms throughout the day and a few could be strong to marginally severe.

If we do see any severe storms, the main threats will be 1" in diameter hail & 60 mph wind gusts.

Another threat for Wednesday will be flooding.

Some of these storms could drop some heavy rainfall quickly resulting in flooding of the roadways.

Make sure you turn around instead of driving into high water.

Stay informed by downloading our free weather app by clicking here.

The First Alert Weather Team will continue to keep you informed.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.