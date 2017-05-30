1 killed in Midland Co. oilfield accident - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

1 killed in Midland Co. oilfield accident

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

An oilfield accident in Midland County turned deadly.

The Midland County Sheriff's Office says one man died in the accident, which happened on Monday.

They wouldn't give details on how it happened or where but did confirm the death.

We'll bring you more details when it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly