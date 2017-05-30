Midland Fire Dept. offers drowning prevention tips during training

Swimming pools will soon be filled with kids of all ages trying to beat the heat.



That's why the Midland Fire Department held their annual drowning prevention and swift water emergency training.



They want to keep the community informed on drowning prevention tips.



We wanted to know what was the biggest thing parents do wrong when they are at the pool.



Captain Aaron Cox said parents with small children tend to get distracted and don't pay as close attention as they should. Some even treat a public pool like a day care and let kids go free.



"There's no way 5-10 lifeguards are going to able to watch 500 people in a pool. So, it is up to the parent, to be a parent and make sure and keep their eyes on their children. On top of that, it's up to us, as a community, to make sure we're keeping an eye on everyone. Even though they may not be our kids, if something's going wrong, be willing to step in and make the difference," said Cox.



Captain cox said most common cause of accidental death in children under five is drowning.



He says the biggest key to drowning prevention is teaching your kids how to swim.



Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.