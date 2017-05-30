Opportunity Park in Midland to remain open

A park for special needs children in Midland will not be shutting down.
In fact, MARC says they plan on fixing up Opportunity Park.
They tell us they want to clear that up because another park for special needs kids that is planning to open.
It's called opportunity as well but it has not been built yet.
MARC has run Opportunity Park for 26 years.
Right now, they raising money to refurbish it.
"Ours is completely isolated from any other park. We're not city-owned or operated. The land that Opportunity Park is on is operated by MARC and we have to pay for all of the maintenance that happens on an annual basis," said Stephanie Saiz, Marketing and Development Director for MARC.
They are looking to get their wheel chair swings back, along with a few other things and maybe even get an update on the turf.
You can donate to MARC by clicking here.
