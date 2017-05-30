UPDATE: Odessa Fire-Rescue on scene of accident on Loop 338

Photo of the accident scene. (Source: KWES)

Odessa Fire-Rescue is on the scene of an accident in northeast Odessa.

Details are limited but we're told the accident happened at Loop 338 and JBS Parkway.

We're told the accident involved a white truck and a blue passenger car.

Authorities said people from both vehicles were taken to the hospital.

Their injuries are unknown at this time.

DPS Troopers said they expect to be on the scene for one or two hours.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

