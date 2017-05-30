Odessa Fire Rescue responding to office fire - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa Fire Rescue responding to office fire

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Photo of the scene. (Source: KWES) Photo of the scene. (Source: KWES)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Fire Rescue is responding to an office fire in North Odessa. 

They were called out to 2415 W. 81st St just after 5:30 p.m. 

Officials with the department say the office was being torn down and a cutting torch spark started the fire. 

