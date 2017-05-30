Odessa Fire Rescue responding to office fire

Negotiators communicated with the suspect for more than two hours.
The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday. We are expecting scattered storms throughout the day and a few could be strong to marginally severe.
An oilfield accident in Midland County turned deadly. The Midland County Sheriff's Office says one man died in the accident, which happened on Monday.
Hundreds of workers at the Reeves County Detention Center face losing their jobs very soon. This comes after the county and the Federal Bureau of Prisons were unable to reach an agreement on a management contract to keep the prison running.
Orlando Riddick has been officially appointed Superintendent of Midland ISD. The MISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to appoint him Tuesday morning.
