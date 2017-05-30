Investigation closed following report of boy poisoned at Odessa restaurant

The investigation into a report of an eight-year-old boy who was poisoned at an Odessa restaurant has been closed.

We're told no arrests were made in connection with the investigation.

Odessa police said they reviewed surveillance footage and never found anyone giving the boy anything.

As we reported back in April, the child was playing at Mr. Gatti's in the 2700 block of North Grandview Ave. when the boy suddenly became violently sick.

Police said they received all the medical records for the boy and showed no sign of poisoning.

Authorities added that they looked into the viral social media post and could never verify the validity of the post.

We're told several interviews were conducted and it was determined there was no proof of a crime.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.