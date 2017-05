Odessa Jackalopes Rowan Savidant committed to play college hockey for The University of Wisconsin-River Falls.

Jackalope officials made the announcement, Tuesday.

The University of Wisconsin-River Falls is a Division III program.

They are members of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

In his lone season with the jackalopes, the defenseman accumulated 9 points in 54 games.

