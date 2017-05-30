132 pounds of marijuana seized at Presidio port of entry

Photo of the marijuana seized. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

One woman is facing charges after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers made a large drug bust at the Presidio port of entry on Friday.

We're told a total of 132 pounds of marijuana was seized.

CBP authorities tells us a female driver applied for entry at the primary inspection station driving a 2004 Nissan Xterra.

We're told an officer noted issues in the driver's travel itinerary and sent the vehicle to secondary for an intensive inspection.

Following an x-ray of the vehicle, several anomalies were seen throughout the vehicle and a narcotics detector dog also alerted to the presence of narcotics.

The report stated that they found the drugs concealed in nine different locations throughout the vehicle.

The driver, a 44-year-old woman, was arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement HSI agents in connection with the failed smuggling attempt.

