132 pounds of marijuana seized at Presidio port of entry - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

132 pounds of marijuana seized at Presidio port of entry

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Photo of the marijuana seized. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) Photo of the marijuana seized. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
PRESIDIO, TX (KWES) -

One woman is facing charges after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers made a large drug bust at the Presidio port of entry on Friday.

We're told a total of 132 pounds of marijuana was seized.

CBP authorities tells us a female driver applied for entry at the primary inspection station driving a 2004 Nissan Xterra.

We're told an officer noted issues in the driver's travel itinerary and sent the vehicle to secondary for an intensive inspection.

Following an x-ray of the vehicle, several anomalies were seen throughout the vehicle and a narcotics detector dog also alerted to the presence of narcotics.

The report stated that they found the drugs concealed in nine different locations throughout the vehicle.

The driver, a 44-year-old woman, was arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement HSI agents in connection with the failed smuggling attempt.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • 132 pounds of marijuana seized at Presidio port of entry

    132 pounds of marijuana seized at Presidio port of entry

    Photo of the marijuana seized. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)Photo of the marijuana seized. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

    One woman is facing charges after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers made a large drug bust at the Presidio port of entry on Friday. We're told a total of 132 pounds of marijuana was seized.

    One woman is facing charges after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers made a large drug bust at the Presidio port of entry on Friday. We're told a total of 132 pounds of marijuana was seized.

  • Olivia Newton-John performance in Midland postponed

    Olivia Newton-John performance in Midland postponed

    (Source: Wagner-Noel Performing Arts Center)(Source: Wagner-Noel Performing Arts Center)
    Olivia Newton-John's performance at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center has been postponed. The original performance was scheduled for June 11, 2017. A statement on the singer's official Facebook page says the back pain she was feeling turned out to be cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum. According to the statement, the 68-year old will "complete a short course of photon radiation therapy" in addition to natural wellness therapies. In a statement from Wagner No...
    Olivia Newton-John's performance at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center has been postponed. The original performance was scheduled for June 11, 2017. A statement on the singer's official Facebook page says the back pain she was feeling turned out to be cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum. According to the statement, the 68-year old will "complete a short course of photon radiation therapy" in addition to natural wellness therapies. In a statement from Wagner No...

  • Child dies following near-drowning in Odessa

    Child dies following near-drowning in Odessa

    (Source: KWES).(Source: KWES).

    UPDATE: Odessa Police tells us the child passed away this morning. 

    UPDATE: Odessa Police tells us the child passed away this morning. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly