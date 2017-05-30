Olivia Newton-John performance in Midland postponed

Olivia Newton-John's performance at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center has been postponed.

The original performance was scheduled for June 11, 2017.

A statement on the singer's official Facebook page says the back pain she was feeling turned out to be cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum.

According to the statement, the 68-year old will "complete a short course of photon radiation therapy" in addition to natural wellness therapies.

In a statement from Wagner Noel, "Our positive thoughts and prayers are with Olivia Newton-John as we learned today that she is battling cancer. The June 11, 2017 date at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center has been postponed. Olivia has chosen her course of treatment and is hopeful that she will be able to continue her tour. Once we are able to solidify an alternate date we will notify patrons, and we ask that patrons who are holding tickets please be patient and give the venue and management time to schedule a new date."

The rescheduled date will be determined in the near future.

