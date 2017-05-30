Firefighters contain shed fire in Midland

View from the downtown Midland ERP Skycam. (Source: KWES)

Photo of shed destroyed in Midland. (Source: KWES)

Midland firefighters were able to quickly contain a shed fire that sparked up this afternoon.

We're told the fire flared up near the intersection of New Jersey Ave and Pratt.

We're told the fire was limited to a shed.

No injuries have been reported.

We'll continue to keep you up-to-date.

