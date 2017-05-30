Orlando Riddick appointed MISD Superintendent

One woman is facing charges after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers made a large drug bust at the Presidio port of entry on Friday. We're told a total of 132 pounds of marijuana was seized.

(Source: Wagner-Noel Performing Arts Center)

Olivia Newton-John's performance at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center has been postponed. The original performance was scheduled for June 11, 2017. A statement on the singer's official Facebook page says the back pain she was feeling turned out to be cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum. According to the statement, the 68-year old will "complete a short course of photon radiation therapy" in addition to natural wellness therapies. In a statement from Wagner No...