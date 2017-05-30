Odessa police investigating bank robbery

The search is on for a suspect following a bank robbery Tuesday morning in Odessa.

The robbery occurred at the First Basin Credit Union, located at 713 Golder Ave, just after 9:30 a.m.

We're told an investigation revealed that a male suspect walked into the bank and handed a note to the teller.

Authorities said the note demanded cash and stated that the suspect had a weapon.

The suspect then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 5'9", thin build, wearing sunglasses a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Odessa Police Department, the FBI or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

