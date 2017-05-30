Odessa police investigating bank robbery

One woman is facing charges after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers made a large drug bust at the Presidio port of entry on Friday. We're told a total of 132 pounds of marijuana was seized.
UPDATE: Odessa Police tells us the child passed away this morning.
Midland firefighters are on the scene of a large fire that sparked up this afternoon. Details are limited but we're told the fire is located near the intersection of New Jersey Ave and Pratt St.
A Central Texas woman is dead following an accident in Glasscock County last week.
