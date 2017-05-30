Child dies following near-drowning in Odessa

UPDATE: Odessa Police tells us the child passed away this morning.

The Odessa Police Department is investigating the near-drowning of a child.

Police and fire departments were called out to the 2300 block of Country Club Drive on Monday.

They found that a 3-year-old fell into a swimming pool and inhaled water into her lungs, causing her to nearly drown.

The child was removed from the pool by a family member who preformed CPR. After being taken to Medical Center Hospital, the 3-year-old was air lifted to Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock for precautionary reasons.

OPD tells us the investigation is on going.

