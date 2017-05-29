Midland ISD to officially name new school superintendent on Tuesday

The Midland Independent School District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting Tuesday morning to officially announce Orlando Riddick as the school’s new superintendent.

Riddick was announced as the lone finalist earlier this month following a unanimous vote by the Board of Trustees.

Riddick, a veteran in the Texas education system worked his way up the ladder from being an English teacher in Dallas from 1997-2002, to being the superintendent for Cedar Hill ISD since 2014.

The meeting will be held in room 620 of the Administration Building at 11:30 a.m.

