High Sky Wing does their part to honor Memorial Day

The High Sky Wing of the Commemorative Air Force honored Memorial Day at the Midland Air Field Museum.

The day was originally called Decoration Day and started after the Civil War.



Families placed flowers on the graves of those who died.



The day was made an official holiday in 1971 and the name changed to Memorial Day to include those who died in all wars.



Greg Gutting with the Midland Army Air Field Museum said, “My father, my uncle, my aunt, my sister, my brother-in-law, all served in the military. So, I grew up in the Army. This means a lot. Fortunately, I didn't lose anybody in my immediate family, but that's just the good luck of the Irish, I guess.”



Gutting said Memorial Day honors those that wrote the check that said they were willing to put their life on the line.



He added veterans need to be thanked for what they’ve done no matter what extent of military service or action they were in.



