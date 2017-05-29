Permian Basin Ride to Remember honors fallen soldiers

When you see a motorcycle on the highway, you might not think of much. But imagine seeing 559 of them, one after the other. There's a reason why it means so much to them, it's a symbol of unity and honor.

The 18th annual Ride to Remember brought hundreds of motorcyclists that filled the streets Monday morning.

"The bikers, when we get together, we honor those those that have fallen," said Vietnam veteran Roy Proctor. "We honor our brothers no longer with us."

Bike after bike, cars stopped to make way for the trail of bikers traveling from the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Midland to the Andrews County Veterans Memorial.

The memorial ride brings veterans, friends and families together to remember those who weren't able to spend time with theirs.

"We would watch them off Andrews Highway and hold a sign with my brother's name on it and thanking for them to what they're doing in my brother's memory," said veteran Angel Munoz.

That's why she and other family members spent Memorial Day to remember soldiers, like her brother Robert, who was killed while serving in Iraq.

"It's humbling to know there's this many people from this standpoint honoring the men and women just like him," said Munoz. "These people are taking time out of their day to honor people just like ours."

Many veterans in attendance say each Memorial Day they hope people will remember the reason for their freedom, that those who fought, even after they're gone, their sacrifice is always remembered.

"When we came back from Vietnam, they didn't recognize us at all but spit on us," said Proctor. "We fought for their freedom. People don't think as Memorial Day for what it is. I think it's just a holiday to barbecue. They don't look at the soldiers that died for that right. They're being honored by us, the living."

