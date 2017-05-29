SLIDESHOW: Remembering our local soldiers on Memorial Day - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

SLIDESHOW: Remembering our local soldiers on Memorial Day

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
(KWES) -

We've put together a slideshow of photos of local West Texas soldiers who fought or are currently fighting for our country. 

If you have a photo, you'd like to submit please e-mail your picture to news@kwes.com and be sure to include the person's name, where they are from and where they served or are currently serving and your name. 

NewsWest 9 thanks all of those who have served or are serving our country. 

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly