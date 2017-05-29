Veterans, sheriff reflect on Memorial Day in Odessa

For some, Memorial Day is just an extra day off, but for many, it's about remembering those they've lost.

As names were read off a list at the Ector County Cemetery, everyone was standing and some were saluting.

Art Leal, with the American G.I. Forum, said more people should take an hour out of today, go to a cemetery and pay their respects.

"Those individuals have a story, they have families and they need to be memorialized," said Leal. "Each and every day, but for this one day, they need to be given a special memorial for their service to our country."

Walter Pierce is a World War II Army Air Corps veteran who says this day is very important to him and he said he wishes it hasn't become so commercialized.

"It makes me wonder what's up here then," said Pierce. "What are they thinking about? What's Memorial Day for? Not to go shopping, not to go out on a big spree of eating or whatever. But to honor the people who are dead that served in all the wars."

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis also wanted to add onto those who we should thank.

"I just can't express my sincerest gratitude and thanks for those individuals and their families," said Griffis. "Anyone who has someone in the military, they sacrifice also. Those families are giving their loved one for our right to be here."

There is another memorial event at the cemetery at 6 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.