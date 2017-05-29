Odessa police release top outstanding warrants list

When you see a motorcycle on the highway, you might not think of much. But imagine seeing 559 of them, one after the other. There's a reason why it means so much to them, it's a symbol of unity and honor.
For some, Memorial Day is just an extra day off, but for many, it's about remembering those they've lost. As names were read off a list at the Ector County Cemetery everyone was standing, and some were saluting.
The High Sky Wing of the Commemorative Air Force honored Memorial Day at the Midland Air Field Museum. The day was originally called Decoration Day and started after the Civil War.
The Midland Independent School District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting Tuesday morning to officially announce Orlando Riddick as the school’s new superintendent. Riddick was announced as the lone finalist earlier this month following a unanimous vote by the Board of Trustees.
We've put together a slideshow of photos of local West Texas soldiers who fought or are currently fighting for our country.
