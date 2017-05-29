Odessa police release top outstanding warrants list

The Odessa Police Department has released their top outstanding warrant list this week.

The list features fugitives who have multiple outstanding warrants with the municipal court.

Topping this week’s list is Eric Serrano, 22, with 14 warrants.



Following behind him is Cesar Gaspar Armendariz, 40, and Martin Morales Tarango, 31, each with 11 warrants.



Rounding out the list is Christopher L. Slate, 37, with 10 outstanding warrants, and Lucero Baeza, 24, with nine outstanding warrants.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these fugitives, contact the Odessa Police Department or go online at odessacrimestoppers.org to leave a secure tip or call (432) 333-TIPS.



Any information that leads to an arrest of these fugitives could receive a cash reward.



