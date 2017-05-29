Motorcyclist injured in accident in Odessa

A motorcyclist taken to the hospital after crashing into an SUV in Odessa.



It happened at the intersection of Loop 338 and Grandview Avenue.



Officials say the motorcyclist was driving northbound on Grandview Avenue when he crossed into the southbound lane, crashing into a Tahoe.



Half of the bike ended up stuck underneath the SUV.



The driver of the motorcycle was immediately taken to the hospital.



It's possible he will receive a traffic ticket.



Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.