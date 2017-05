Kyle Friedrichs was charged with the loss, Sunday night.

Final Score

RockHounds: 6

Northwest Arkansas Naturals: 10

Stats

Tyler Marincov: (2-4) (2 RBI)

Kyle Friedrichs: (LP) (2.1 IP) (5 ER)

RockHounds drop to 26-24.

Copyright. 2017. KWES. All rights reserved.