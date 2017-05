The Midland RockHounds bats could not come through Saturday night.

Final Score

RockHounds: 2

Northwest Arkansas Naturals: 3

Stats

Brett Vertigan: (2-4) (1 RBI)

Jordan Tarsovich: (2-3)

Brett Graves: (LP) (4.2 IP) (3 ER) (6 SO)

RockHounds record drops to 26-23.

