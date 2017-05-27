16 adult illegal immigrants, toddler taken into custody in Ector County

16 illegal immigrants including a 3-year-old toddler have been taken into custody Saturday afternoon in Ector County.

Border Patrol confirms a citizen gave a tip about a suspicious U-Haul.

The Texas Department of Public Safety pulled over the truck on I-20 west of Odessa around noon and found the immigrants in the back with no air conditioning. They all varied in nationality from Mexicans, Guatemalans, and Salvadorians.

Border Patrol says all of them have been taken to the substation in Midland to be processed, fingerprinted, and interviewed.

Officials will be looking into their criminal and immigration records.

Homeland Security Investigations will be interview each of them to pursue the case and find the person responsible.

Officials believe they may have been traveling from El Paso.

Border Patrol says if you ever see anything suspicious, to report it.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.