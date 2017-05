The Odessa Jackalopes will have a new man in goal next season.

The team signed goaltender Brett Epp to a tender contract.

Team officials made the announcement, Friday.



He has played in The Manitoba Junior Hockey League for the past two seasons.

Last season he averaged a .921 save percentage.

The 19 year old is the seventh and final player to be tendered by Odessa.

Copyright. 2017. KWES. All rights reserved.