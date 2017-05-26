World War II Veteran honored at Manor Park

Egyptian state TV: 23 people, 25 wounded in militant attack on a bus with Coptic Christians south of Cairo.
Egyptian state TV: 23 people, 25 wounded in militant attack on a bus with Coptic Christians south of Cairo.
Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.
Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.
It's Memorial Day Weekend, and it may have a different meaning for some than others.
It's Memorial Day Weekend, and it may have a different meaning for some than others.
One veteran is giving back to veterans and first responders around the state. He says it's his way of thanking them for serving others.
One veteran is giving back to veterans and first responders around the state. He says it's his way of thanking them for serving others.
Malvo was one of two people convicted in the DC area sniper shootings in 2002.
Malvo was one of two people convicted in the DC area sniper shootings in 2002.